Patrol team withdrawal due to fear of reprisal attacks – N/R Police Command

Police say withdrawal of officers is to protect them



Police want assurance of safety of its officers



Police shoots youth in Lamashegu



The Northern Regional Police Command has explained that it decided to withdraw its patrol and checkpoint teams in the Tamale Metropolis for fear of reprisal attacks on them.



The police command indicated that the measure is necessary to protect its officers because some youth have vowed to retaliate against the killing of a youth by police officers, graphic.com.gh reported on March 4, 2022.



The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said that the withdrawal is necessary to protect the lives of its officer.



“Until such a time that the people assure us that they won’t attack us, we can’t risk it. Our officers receive threats every day, which is very dangerous for us to operate,” Bana Ananga told Graphic in an interview.



On February 13, 2022, youth in Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale, attacked the police station in the community after a police officer allegedly shot a young man who was driving an unregistered car and refused to stop after several attempts by the said officer.



The incident resulted in the death of one of the youth. According to the Regional Police Command, four people sustained varying degrees of injury with the most severe being that of the fleeing driver.



“I decided to go to the Tamale Teaching Hospital to see the victim who was allegedly hit by the bullet. I went there and in fact, I saw a 24-year-old man who was on a sick bed.



“According to reports earlier, he had been hit by the bullet in the hip. I went there with an investigator, they took pictures of him and indeed it was a bit of confirmed that he had been hit and doctors were on him and he was also responding to treatment,” the Regional Commander told journalists during a briefing.



Member of Parliament for the area and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also confirmed one death of a man named Hakeem. He also called on the IGP to take action on the incident.