Patrick Fynn joins 2022 One Young World Summit in Manchester

Health News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: Nana Ama Osei, Contributor

Ghanaian young leader, Patrick Fynn has announced his participation in the 2022 One Young World Summit.



The event is scheduled to take place in Manchester, UK from 5 – 8 September.



He is sponsored by the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical giant, Novartis, following his win in the Reimagining Healthcare Scholarship by the company.



One Young World is a lifetime fellowship of global young leaders which includes access to exclusive events and opportunities including the One Young World Summit.



The Summit is an annual global leaders’ fellowship that brings together the brightest young leaders from every country and sector, working to accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally.



Delegates from 190+ countries are counseled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Paul Polman and Meghan Markle, and many others to harness the knowledge and skills needed for being impactful change makers.



Delegates participate in four transformative days of speeches, panels, networking, and workshops. They also have the opportunity to apply to give keynote speeches, sharing a platform with global leaders with the world’s media in attendance.



Delegates also have the opportunity to challenge world leaders, engage with, and be mentored by expert industry influencers and make lasting connections.



The Summit will also celebrate young leaders through social events and unforgettable opening and closing Ceremonies.



As a primary care physician, Patrick Fynn has led the non-governmental organization, StandOutCare to provide free to affordable healthcare to remote communities and underserved populations. This initiative has revolutionized efforts to bridge the healthcare access gap in parts of Ghana.



Following the selection, he took to social media to express his excitement.



“I’m enthused about being part of the OYW community and the opportunities this

offers. I’m particularly excited that our social impact and contributions to healthcare at StandOut Care have been recognized.”



After the summit, he would return as a lifetime One Young World Ambassador for Ghana.