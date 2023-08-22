Pastors still on National Cathedral Board corrupt – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Leader and founder of the Ghana Union Moment (GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Centre, Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has taken a swipe at men of God still sitting on the board of the National Cathedral.



Speaking on GHOne TV’s State of Affairs with Lantam Papanko the trained teacher and pastor turned politician say the men of God who are still pursuing the National Cathedral project despite all its controversies as corrupt and fake.



“Those pastors on that board who have not resigned, I don’t think they are pastors from God or Bible preaching pastors. They are not true men of God, if they were they would see the beginning and end this project.



“Those who resigned realized they were on the wrong path but those who keep on telling Nana Akufo-Addo to move on don’t know what they are doing. They are corrupt,” Kyiri Abosom stated.



Christian Kwabena Andrews further added that the National Cathedral project will not see the light of day.



“I don’t think he will be able to build it, because it is not the will of God. It is the well of people pushing him. These fake prophets and pastors.”



“They are those pushing him to build the cathedral and that is why it couldn’t materialize,” he concluded.