Pastors declare 2022 a year of prosperity

Pastor Patrick Adomako, the Minister in charge of the Universal Gospel Centre at Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani, has declared 2022 as a year of progress and prosperity.



He, therefore, advised Ghanaians to prioritise the national interest and contribute their quota towards nation-building.



He said development required coordinated and collective approach, and asked the populace to play their expected roles to ensure success.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Baakoniaba, Pastor Adomako condemned the politics of insults and acrimony, saying such attitudes could disturb national peace and draw back development.



He reminded the clergy that they remained the embodiment of peace and role models in society, and urged them to guard against behaviours contrary to the teachings of God.



"Younger people must also respect the elderly to obtain God's blessing and longer life," he said, and expressed worry over the rising moral decay among the youth in the country.



Pastor Samuel Kweku Asare of the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Sunyani also advised the youth against the “get-rich quick syndrome,” urging them to work hard and reap the benefits.



In his New Year message, he said 2022 was full of prospects for the youth and asked them to work hard and put their trust in God in all endeavours, adding that God remained the source of true wealth and good success.



The Reverend Father Collins Opoku, the Priest at the Epiphany Anglican Church at Nkwabeng, advised the clergy to emphasise on the doctrines of holiness and righteousness to impact and transform society.



Elder David Asare of the Maranatha Assembly of the Church of Pentecost at Nkwabeng, advised Ghanaians against acts of corruption, which remained the bane of accelerated national development.



"Employees must be truthful and loyal to their employers to improve productivity at the work places," he said.