Pastors are misleading church members – Bible scholar

Religion of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian Bible scholar, Obadiah Amankwah, has disclosed that some pastors are misleading their church members by not telling them the actual purpose of the blood of Jesus.



According to him, pastors are making members believe the blood of Jesus is a license to go against God’s commandments because the blood is able to wipe away their sins, “But they are forgetting that the main aim of the blood is to take you out of sin and make you Holy for God,” he shared.



He emphasised that pastors are confusing members and covering up the actual reason why the blood of Jesus was shed for us.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’, he said, “Some pastors are making their members believe that Jesus Christ has come to wipe away our sins with his blood, hence, we can sin all we want because, at the end of the day, the blood will cleanse us from our sins.”



He explained that in addition to preaching why the blood was shed, they should also advise members against doing things that will cause them to ask for forgiveness.



“And this is why every time after God forgives us of our sins, he asks us to go and not sin anymore because it was our sins that brought him the penalty for his death according to Romans 8:23,” he said,



The Bible scholar believes that Christ’s purpose was to save us from sin and to take us from dirt to cleanliness, as well as help us live a holy life for Him and this was why He brought us His blood.