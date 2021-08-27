Pastor summoned for defacing Pokuase interchange with posters

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Wilkinson, has summoned General Overseer of Turning Point Ministries International for violating the assembly’s bye-laws regarding Pokuase interchange.



Apostle Chris Gaba, the General Overseer, is expected to see the Commander of the Pokuase Police Station on August 26, 2021 for his punishment, for allowing flyers advertising his church’s programme to be posted on the walls of the interchange.



As part of efforts to prevent squatters and traders from encroaching the lands and causing insanitary situations around the interchange which is in the Ga North Municipal Assembly, the Minister of Roads and Highways instructed Mr Wilkinson who has oversight responsibility for the Ga North, to ensure that the area is protected.



The assembly, acting in accordance with the directive, instituted bye-laws which prohibits posting of bills and the likes on the walls and hawking around the roads.



As a result, the posting of the church’s flyers according to the MCE was tantamount to violation of the bye-laws.



Clement Wilkinson indicated in his notice that Apostle Chris Gaba’s failure to turn up “after 24hrs will mean a violation of this notice which will attract stiffer sanctions.”



It is a newly constructed four-tier interchange by Messrs China Zhongmei Engineering Company Limited which was commissioned in July this year by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The interchange connects places like Amasaman, Achimota, Accra, Awoshie and Kwabenya.



