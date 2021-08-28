Pastor in court for allegedly impregnating wife of church member under guise of deliverance

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head Pastor of El-Shadi Outreach Ministry at Anaji is in court after allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a 30-year-old woman who happens to be his church member, dailyguidenetwork.com has reported.



The woman, Regina Ankrah who resides at Diabene New Site near Sekondi says the pastor, Bishop June Nana Kwame Sarpong slept with her and impregnated her while she was married and has since refused to take up responsibility for the child.



In her statement of claim to the court, Regina Ankrah indicated that the said amorous relationship started in 2014 when she was introduced to the church by her fiance at the time, now her ex-husband.



Following the introduction, the said pastor prophesied about a spiritual marriage to her deceased father. According to her, the pastor said she needed exorcism to avert any failed marriage and she believed this because of her past experiences with failed relationships.



In the process of performing some spiritual rituals to deliver Regina, the pastor slept with her at a hotel in Kumasi, just a week to her wedding with her then-fiance who was a member of the church.



According to the Dailyguide report, though the woman suspected she was ‘charmed’ into having the sexual act with the pastor, it continued even after marriage.



Both of them had several sexual escapades spanning a period of 4 years during which the plaintiff (Regina), did not allow her husband to sleep with her as instructed by the pastor who claimed it would affect him (the husband).



The woman became pregnant in the process and her husband who was not responsible, took the case to court for a divorce which was granted.



The pastor during this period accepted responsibility and promised to marry the plaintiff (Regina) after the divorce.



Per further details from her statement of claim, the pastor and his uncle provided a name for the child and subsequently provided an amount of GHC500.00 a month for her upkeep and that of the child.



Dailyguidenetwork indicates that the relationship got bad when the pastor began to allegedly neglect his paternal responsibilities for which reason the plaintiff took the case to court.



The case, according to Dailyguidenetwork, is currently before the Takoradi Circuit Court B in the Western Region.