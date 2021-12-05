Pastor guns down 2 people over wife's divorce claims

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Residents of Ahwiaa Anyinam, a suburb of the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region were thrown into a state of shock and mourning after a 41-year-old pastor shot his brother-in-law and one other woman who had come for a counseling.



A visit to the house by GhanaWeb's Nana Peprah saw stains of blood that had been spread all over the place from the man's veranda through to the main entrance of the house, indicating the severity of the incident.



The self-styled prophet of God who took the inexcusable action could only be identified by the nearby residents as Odiyifuor Agyei.



The two victims who are in critical conditions have currently been admitted to a hospital receiving treatment.



The pastor is currently on the run as the police manhunt for his arrest.



An eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb on anonymity said Prophet Agyei whose church is not known by residents of the area have been receiving visitors in front of his apartment where they seek counseling.



According to the eyewitness, all the unfortunate incident occurred when his estranged wife stormed the house to pack her belongings.



"The self-styled pastor who was by then in a counseling section with another woman, resisted his wife and the in-laws' attempts to parking the things. This became very intense and aggressive". the eyewitness said.



The source further revealed that Prophet Agyei pulled a gun, pointed it to one of his in-laws, pulled the trigger and shot his thighs.



The bullet spread across and shot the woman who had come for the counseling.



The helpless victims were laid flat in their respective areas whilst blood started oozing all over place, the eyewitness recounted to GhanaWeb.



The Mamponteng District Police command who visited the scene picked up two mobile phones, a gun and a motorbike belonging to the man as an exhibit, to help with their investigation.



The landlord of the house has also been picked by the police to assist in the investigation.