Pastor granted GHC50,000 bail over fraud

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: GNA

A pastor has been granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties, all to be justified, by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court for defrauding by false pretences.



Patrick Agyei, who was charged with three offences, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



He will reappear before the court, presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah, on March 22.



Police Chief Inspector Bismark Debrah told the court that the complainants were a driver, a resident at Abrepo-Bronikrom in the Kumasi Metropolis and an unemployed man resident at New Suame, in the Suame Municipality.



The accused is a pastor and a resident of Abrepo in Kumasi, whilst his accomplice, Ernest Owusu Antwi, is a businessman and a resident of Ayigya in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The prosecution told the court that, about three years ago, the first complainant attended a church service at Agyei’s church.



During a counselling session, the first complainant declared his intention to travel abroad and Agyei assured him of his ability to assist him through a friend to travel to Canada.



Agyei led the first complainant to his accomplice and introduced him as the friend he told him about.



Chief Inspector Debrah said the two assured the first complainant of their ability to secure him a Canadian visa and other related travelling documents at a fee of GHC36,000.00.



With this false representation, the two succeeded in obtaining GHC36,000.00 from the first complainant.



Prosecution told the court that within the same period, the two accused persons succeeded in obtaining GHC40,000.00 from the second complainant under the pretext of securing for him a Canadian Visa and other traveling documents.



The accused persons failed to honour their promises and also failed to refund the respective monies to the complainants.



Police Chief Inspector Debrah said the complainants reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.



They admitted to the offences during police investigation and were accordingly charged.