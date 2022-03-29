Pastor arrested for allegedly attempting to sodomise 25-year-old man

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The head pastor of Muzama International Church, Gomoa Amoanda branch in the Central Region, Pastor Isaac Arthur has been arrested by the youth of Gomoa Buduatta for allegedly attempting to sodomize a 25-year-old man.



Information gathered by EIB Network's Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the pastor first planned to have sex with the victim in an uncompleted building but the victim declined the place and asked the pastor to do it in his own house, not knowing the victim had informed his friends.



The victim said, when he entered the pastor’s room, the latter locked the door, went naked, and asked him to have sex with him (pastor) forcefully.



During the action, the victim coughed to send a signal to his friends who rushed in and effected the arrest of the pastor who was naked. He was then marched to the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command naked through the principal street of Gomoa Buduatta.



According to the victim, he’d never come across the pastor until the pastor called him and proposed to him. He said he intentionally accepted his proposal to expose the bad deeds of the pastor.



Meanwhile, Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander, D.S.P Osei Foffie confirmed the arrest of the pastor who was brought in naked on the morning of Monday, March 28 and said investigations were ongoing.



The suspect is in the custody of the police and will be arraigned before court soon after investigations.