Pastor Mensah Otabil's 2014 'prophecy' on the cedi against dollar hitting 10

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diesel price passes GH¢10 mark



Prayers can't help the cedi - Otabil



The cedi has a very peculiar mind of its own - Mensah Otabil



As of March 16, 2022, the trading rate of the U. S. dollar as against the Ghana Cedi was GH¢8.12.



There are already great fears that now that the country’s currency has finally 'broken the 8,' it could soon just hit the GH¢10 mark.



Should that happen, it could just be a confirmation of a 2014 ‘prophecy’ made by the Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Dr. Mensah Otabil.



Speaking at the annual “Festival of Ideas” in 2014, the famous motivational pastor and preacher expressed fears that Ghana's currency could soon fall to as low as GH¢10 to the dollar.



"That scenario of 10 to 1 is a possibility. It can. I don't wish it, I don't expect it, I don't pray for it," he said.



He added that "things could get worse" and that Ghanaians should brace themselves up.



He said that inasmuch he wished prayers could save the local currency from losing further value against the dollar and other major currencies of international trade, "… the cedi has a very peculiar mind of its own."



Meanwhile, the prices of fuel at the pumps are currently at GH¢9.7, with a few fuel stations such as Total, selling the product at GH¢10.08 and over.



Diesel has already passed the GH¢10 mark, with prices of foodstuff and other everyday commodities also being affected by this new development.