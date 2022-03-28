Pastor Mensa Otabil leads charity walk to raise funds for the mental health authority

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastor Mensa Otabil led a charity walk of his church ICGC



Over one thousand members attended the walk



Money raised from the walk will go into mental healthcare



The General Overseer of the Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil, led thousands of walkers over the weekend in a charity walk to raise funds for the Mental Health Authority.



Pastor Mensa Otabil who has been an avid campaigner to reform conditions in Psychiatric hospitals was joined by thousands of church members and keep-fit enthusiasts on the 12 kilometres.



Now in its 17th year, the annual walk was instituted for church members to cultivate a regular exercise regime while raising funds to support organizations in need.



Over the years, the children’s cancer unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital have been beneficiaries of various sums of donations.



In a speech read on his behalf by Pastor Anthony Cudjoe, the General overseer commended walkers for taking part in the exercise.



He reminded participants to commit themselves to regular exercise.



Pastor Mensa Otabil reiterated, the mission of the church finds expression in the holistic development of members, community and the entire society adding that the church is committed to the development of the spirit, soul and body.



He was happy significant improvement is being made in mental health awareness with a reduction in associated stigma.



Pastor Otabil commended officials of the Mental Health Authority especially frontline health workers for their selfless sacrifice under not so ideal conditions.



He noted social isolation without face-to-face interactions can contribute to mental health issues such as increased stress, anxiety and depression.



Pastor Otabil encouraged the gathering to come out of social isolation and reconnect while observing the covid 19 protocols. He also urged all those who have not yet taken the covid 19 vaccine to do so.



A cheque for GHS 200,000 was presented to officials of the Mental Health Authority. The donation was made by Pastor Anthony Cudjoe on behalf of Pastor Mensa Otabil.



Hospital Director at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Pinaman Appau, thanked the church for its continuous support for mental health.



She said several institutions have jumped on board to support mental health in Ghana since ICGC decided to spearhead the initiative, leading to a reduction in stigma.





Earlier, thousands of enthusiastic church members walked through parts of Teshie and its environs, Tse Addo and other suburbs amidst brass band music to raise funds as well as ensure healthy lifestyles.



They were greeted by equally charged residents who cheered.