Pastor Daniel Amoateng comes to the rescue of Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Pastor Daniel Amoateng with his church Power of Worship International (POWI) on the 26th of October visited the affected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and offered support to the victims.



According to Pastor Daniel Amoateng, true Christianity is "how we treat our fellow human beings in times of need but not how we act in church. He said in these times, such victims are open to limited options and as a church, the only way to comfort them is to come through for them when they are in need.



The man of God with his church donated a large number of items such as over 1500 packs of water, mattresses, food items, 1000 pieces of clothing, personal hygiene needs like sanitary pads, baby and adult diapers, bags of rice, packs of soaps, toothbrushes, tubes of toothpaste, laundry detergents, drinks, shoes, bags, wigs, and other essential items.



He urged other religious organizations, and private and government institutions to come to the rescue of these people, leaving all political and personal interests aside and put humanity first so everyone can be safe and feel loved.



He also commended the many individuals and institutions that have made their contributions to help the victims who have been displaced.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed his true appreciation to Pastor Daniel Amoateng for leaving his busy schedule to come to Mepe and Battor areas to support the victims.'



Pastor Daniel Amoateng also made a pledge to Honourable Ablakwa to help with the construction of the resettlement accommodation building structures.



As a humanitarian this is not the first time Pastor Amoateng has come to the rescue of some Ghanaians; during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, he offered his church apartments to house the homeless. The POWI compassion team in the church donates every month to the church members and the community and pays electricity and water bills for its members.



