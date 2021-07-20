Pastor Brian Amoateng honoured at 2021 Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: kobby Kyei, Contributor

Founder of International Youth Summit, Pastor Brian Amoateng was on Saturday 17th July, 2021 honored at this year’s edition of the Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards held at the AMA Auditorium in Accra.



He took home the award of “Youth Leader of the Year” at the ceremony for being focused on impacting lives, particularly, that of the youth.



The pastor has been embarking on philanthropic activities over the years. He has through his foundation mentored many people.



"You have been focused on impacting lives particularly that of the youth for many years. Your Ministry has blessed and continues to bless many people from all works of life. We are grateful for mentoring many and we commend you on that. We also appreciate your philanthropic works that are geared toward providing a better life for people who may have been deprived”, the citation read.



Spotlight Creative Arts and Business Awards is aimed at encouraging the youth to excel in their craft. It also seeks to recognize and award excellence and projection.



