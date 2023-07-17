Past interview 'exposes' Kennedy Agyapong over how he defended Bawumia, blamed external factors for Cedi depreciation

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

NPP flagbearer Agyapong has been caught two-faced, following the emergence of his past interview vigorously blaming external, global factors for the depreciation of the Cedi and high inflation last year.



The radio interview contradicts Kennedy Agyapong's attack of the NPP Government's decision to go to the IMF, as well as his veiled attacks on his fellow flagbearer hopeful, Vice President Bawumia, whom he also launched a veiled attack against and blamed him for the depreciation of the Cedi last year.



However, in a sharp contrast, Kennedy Agyapong is heard in the interview defending Dr. Bawumia, insisting strongly that economies around the world, including the United States, were recording negatives and high inflation, and Ghana could not be an exception.



"The Vice President once said when your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you. Yes, it is true. But when the economic indicators globally are negative, Ghana's cannot be positive," said Kennedy Agyapong.



He continued: "Do you understand? One country's indicators cannot be positive when the global economic indicators are negative. So with the Vice President's scenario; look in an era where there is a pandemic, it is everybody's burden."



"What I used to buy for $12 Dollars in 2019 is now being sold at $21. It has never happened before and that is not the rate at which prices of things happen in America but it has happened because we are not in normal times."



Despite being on record to have taken this position last year, Kennedy Agyapong staged a U-turn when meeting with NPP delegates, and launched a scathing attack on the NPP Government for going to the IMF, following the combined effects of covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, which affected many countries.