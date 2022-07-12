Passion Air cleaner remanded over theft

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: GNA

A cleaner of Passion Air, a Domestic Airline Company in Cantonments, Accra, has been remanded into Police custody for two weeks by An Accra Circuit Court for alleged stealing.



Mary Nortey, a 36-year-old, charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh, remanded her into police custody to reappear on July 26, 2022.



Police Inspector Eric Pobee, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Mr. Edward Annan, was an Accounts Manager of Passion Air, a Domestic Airline Company in Cantonments, Ghana, and resided at Ridge whilst the accused person was a cleaner in the same company and a resident of La in Accra.



The prosecution said in April 2022, the Managing Director of the said company who was also a witness, in this case, drew the attention of the complainant that he had detected some theft in the office.



He further stated that the money counted and kept in the metal safe in the finance office always fell short without the person breaking into the safe.

Inspector Pobee said the complainant then installed a CCTV camera on the metal safe without the knowledge of other workers in the office.



On June 2, 2022, the Managing Director informed the complainant that the CCTV camera had captured the cleaner Mary Nortey, now the accused person, stealing money from the metal safe in the office.



The prosecution said a complaint was lodged at the Cantonments Police Station by the complainant, leading to the arrest of the accused person.



Inspector Pobee said in the accused person’s caution statement, that she admitted to stealing only USD 500.



During investigations, an amount of GHS 9,100.00 was retrieved from the accused person.



The prosecution said enquiries extended to La Market Forex Bureau Limited led to the retrieval of two receipts in which the accused went to exchange USD 900 on May 11, 2022, and USD 700 on May 16, 2022, both bearing her name.



Investigations further revealed that on June 2, 2022, at about 1650 hours, the accused person was captured on camera in the finance office where she was not supposed to be but was seen opening the metal safe and removing an unspecified amount of US Dollars from the said safe.



It was also revealed that between the months of April to June 2022 an amount of USD 5,600 was stolen from the safe.