Passengers sustain injuries in near fatal crash at PRESEC SHS traffic light

Regional News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Some passengers traveling on the Legon-Madina Highway have sustained various degrees of injuries, Friday afternoon, after a Kia truck reportedly jumped the red light at the UPSA traffic light after failing brakes causing multiple crashes.



The driver who was said to have been on top speed in an attempt to swerve to the pavement rammed into a Honda CR-V resulting in multiple crashes.



Though no death was recorded, some passages in two public transport buses (trotro) have been left traumatized.



The victims have been rushed to the Legon Hospital for medical attention.



However, a joint team of personnel of the National Patrol Department and MTTD of the Ghana Police has since cleared the scene.