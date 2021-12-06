Passengers stranded as drivers' strike bite hard

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Okada riders cash in on strike action by drivers



Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners to meet President Akufo-Addo over strike



IES predicts fuel prices to hit GH¢7.00 per litre by the end of year



Due to the nationwide industrial action declared by the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners, scores of commuters making way to their destinations have been left stranded at various bus terminals and bus stops.



Today, Monday, December 6, 2021, the group began an industrial action to press home their demand for government to reduce fuel prices.



They additionally want the government to scrap some taxes on petroleum products, including the price stabilization and recovery levy, sanitation levy and Energy debt recovery levy.



At Lapaz, one of the areas along the N1 highway GhanaWeb visited, many passengers were seen lining up along the streets waiting on commercial buses, also known as "trotro", to get on board.



Some who could not endure the long wait were also captured trekking and dripping in sweat heading towards work.



"I got here around 5:30 am hoping to get a car and go to work. But I have been standing here for more than 4 hours now, and there's nothing happening. I'm late for work, and it's not like I'm doing my own job too. We beg the government to do something about the fuel prices," one passenger lamented.



Another passenger also lamented that "It's Monday, and I work at the Customer Care unit of my company, and I'm not at work. Customer service to our client is going to be very bad today. I can imagine the calls from our customers waiting for me to attend to right now".







An old lady, who was not in the know of the strike, indicated that her plans for the day had been thrown out of the window.



"I got here to see people standing by the roadside, and I asked and was told drivers are on strike. It's really going to affect my activities for today. As I speak to you, I have to be in the office now but see the situation," she said.



Meanwhile, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners is in a crunch meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of the stakeholders meeting to address their concerns.