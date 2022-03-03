Passengers in Kumasi fight drivers over unreasonable fare hike against 15% increment

Regional News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Ashanti Region



Passengers within the Kumasi Metropolis have expressed frustrations over transport fare hikes as they describe it as unreasonable.



Most of these passengers who argued with the trotro drivers and mates claim that the fare, instead of the 15% increment has been charged differently.



Whilst few drivers charge fares equivalent to the 15% increment, most of them charge differently, according to the passengers. The worried passengers revealed that some fares charged by these drivers and their conductors are equivalent to 20%, 25%, 30%, 40%, etc.



According to one gentleman who spoke to GhanaWeb, he used to pay Gh¢6.00 from Kumasi to Bekwai but now pays Gh¢8.00.



Another lady who used to pay Ghc1.50 from Aboabo to Kejetia said, she's now paying Ghc2.00 instead of Ghc1.80.



"We were paying Ghc2.70p from Asuofua to Kejetia but it's very unfortunate that drivers are now forcing us to pay Ghc3.30p instead of Ghc3.10p," another gentleman revealed.







Most of the passengers who spoke to GhanaWeb are pleading with authorities to intervene before things get too late.



Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, Mr. Daniel Twumasi reacting to the issue said, there is the need for passengers to report any driver who charges more than the 15% increment.



He mentioned that the issue must be reported to the appropriate quarters such as the police or any drivers' union branch.



He urged drivers to comply with the 15% increment adding that any driver who goes contrary to the charges will be made to face the law.



