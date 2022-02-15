Passengers from Netherlands, UK have started coming to Ghana using GhanaCard – Executive Secretary to Bawumia

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Executive Secretary to the Vice President, Mr Augustine Blay has revealed that passengers have started arriving in Ghana from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (UK) using the GhanaCard.



Asked whether anybody with the Ghana Card anywhere in the world can come back to Ghana using the card, while speaking on the Business Focus on TV3 with host Alfred Ocansey on Monday, February 14, Mr Blay said, “They have started coming back, yesterday some came back from the Netherlands and from the UK.”



“Ghana is going to high places,” he stressed.



This comes a few days after the Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wrote to all airports and airlines to allow persons holding valid GhanaCard to board flights to Ghana without the need for a visa.



A statement issued by the GACL on Saturday, February 12 said “Following a key ceremony at the Headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada on 9th February 2022 Ghana’s National Identity Card (GhanaCard) is now duly recognized globally as a valid ID card passport, a Machine Readable Travel Document that can be read and verified by the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) at most airports.



“Ghana Airports Company Limited announces to all airports and airlines that holders of a valid Ghana card should be allowed to board flights to Ghana without the need for a visa.”