Passage of LGBTQI+ Bill will put a stop to controversies- NPP Communicator

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Deputy Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA branch, Alhaji Ali Suraj says passing the LGBTQI+ Bill now will put an end to the raging debate and controversies.



According to him, if the Bill is not passed now, it will be difficult to do so in future.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The LGBTQI+ Bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”



The LGBTQI+ Bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken towards the criminalization.



The bill will be assessed by a parliamentary committee after a referral from the Speaker, and subsequently debated on the floor of the House.



Although the Bill has received massive support from the public, especially the clergy, the eight have been lambasted by persons who are also not in favour of the bill with some coming directly at Sam George.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Alhaji Ali Suraj asserted that there is no legality in homosexuality in the Quran, making it an abomination in the Islamic Relion.



He said as a Muslim, he listened to Pastors and even paid attention to the Constitution of which he also noticed that homosexuality is not legal.



He observed that Ghana does not have the facilities to address the consequences of homosexuality, saying even the health facilities have not been able to solve ailments completely, indicating that homosexuality will put more pressure on health facilities.



Alhaji Ali Suraj said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Opposition Leader, John Dramani Mahama have made it clear that they do not support homosexuality, urging all to support the passage of the Bill.



“I am not supporting homosexuality. I will urge parliament to ensure the passage of the Bill which will help all of us. This Bill will put a stop to these things forever. If we do not pass this Bill once and for all, it will be very difficult for us to do it later,” he said.