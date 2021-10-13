Pass the anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law, homosexuality will create chaos - SDA church

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021
Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Southern Ghana Union Conference, Seventh-day Adventist Church has thrown its support towards the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.
The church in a statement said it wants the bill passed into law because all sins left unchecked will plunge the earth into chaos.
The church called on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the bill because LGBTQI+ is evil and sinful.
To the church, homosexuality and all its manifestations is a sexual perversion of the natural order of human sexuality.
"On the issue of homosexuality, The Adventist Church upholds the Biblical view that homosexuality in all its manifestations is a perversion of the natural order of human sexuality. It is a sin, and like all other sins, those who practice it must be saved," part of the statement reads.
Read the full statement below: