You are here: HomeNews2021 10 13Article 1378912

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Pass the anti-LGBTQI+ bill into law, homosexuality will create chaos - SDA church

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The church calls on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the anti-gay bill The church calls on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the anti-gay bill

The Southern Ghana Union Conference, Seventh-day Adventist Church has thrown its support towards the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

The church in a statement said it wants the bill passed into law because all sins left unchecked will plunge the earth into chaos.

The church called on well-meaning Ghanaians to support the bill because LGBTQI+ is evil and sinful.

To the church, homosexuality and all its manifestations is a sexual perversion of the natural order of human sexuality.

"On the issue of homosexuality, The Adventist Church upholds the Biblical view that homosexuality in all its manifestations is a perversion of the natural order of human sexuality. It is a sin, and like all other sins, those who practice it must be saved," part of the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

Join our Newsletter

Sports

Partey scored a free kick against Zimbabwe

‘No Thomas, no Partey’ – FIFA react to Ghana’s win over Zimbabwe

Business

The Ghana card is issued by the National Identification Authority

'No Ghana Card, no salary payment for government workers from December 1' - CAGD

Entertainment

Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, is a veteran Ghanaian actor

ECG disconnected my light, billed me GH¢8,000 – Psalm Adjeteyfio laments again

Africa

Mariam Sankara is widow of Thomas Sankara

It's a shame Compaore is boycotting murder trial - Sankara's widow

Opinions

2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit

What purpose did the UN Food Systems Summit serve if about 200,000 people have died of hunger since it ended?