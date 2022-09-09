You are here: HomeNews2022 09 09Article 1619852

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pass anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by October ending or we hit streets - Pentecostal Council to Parliament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (11)

Listen to Article

Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, President of the GPCC Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, President of the GPCC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, GPCC, has given Parliament a deadline by which time to pass the anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer; LGBTQ+ Bill, currently before the House.

The bill, officially known as 'The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill' was laid before the House earlier this year and referred to the relevant Committee for among others, public consultation.

With Parliament due to resume in the coming weeks, President of the GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, has asked that the Bill should be passed by end of October.

He cautions further that the GPCC will organize protests if that deadline is not met.

“I wish to use this opportune platform to remind Government and in particular, the leadership of Parliament and its Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs that GPCC would not hesitate to call its members onto the streets should they fail to pass the Bill into law by the end of October 2022,” Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso stated.

He was speaking at a farewell service held outgoing General Secretary of the group, Rev. Dr Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah.

The event that took place in Accra last Saturday, also saw the induction into office of Apostle Immanuel Nii Okuley Tettey as the new General Secretary of the GPCC.

The Bill is a private members bill sponsored by eight MPs, it seeks to criminalise all anti-LGBTQI activities in the country.

It has generated widespread support across the social spectrum and a lot of heat especially after a group of academics and members of civil society openly backed the same-sex movement asking government to stay out of the sexual lives of the citizenry.

SARA

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Patric Pfeiffer

Chances of Patric Pfeiffer, Braydon Manu to World Cup decrease after neglect for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Businessleading business icon

John Dramani Mahama

Cause of economic problems: Mahama 'fires' IMF boss for 'defending' government

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Baba Spirit

Comedian Baba Spirit is dead

Africaleading africa news icon

The new mother and her baby upon arrival in Austria

Nigerian gives birth at 33,000ft on flight from Turkey to the UK

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor

Statesman, physician, university don - Profile of Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor