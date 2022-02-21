Party executives nomination should be done online – NPP Deputy Gen. Sec.

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

The Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahene, has said that the party should have done the application for the polling station election online to avoid chaos.



According to him, this will help curb the phenomenon of party persons not getting access to nomination forms which is currently causing trouble among the grassroots of the party in some parts of the country.



“Consistently I have hammered home this point since 2020. I have been saying that nominations should be done online.



“In fact, in 2020, I supervised the party's election in the Eastern Region, the Oti Region and the Greater Accra Region and I was informed that some persons were not getting forms to buy,” he said in Twi in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Obiri Boahene further stated that the grievances of members for not being able to nominate persons they want to be executives at the grassroots was the reason behind the party losing some seats in parliament, because the aggrieved persons refused to vote for the party.



Meanwhile, there have been issues with the sale of nomination forms in some polling stations since the party began the processes to elect polling station executives, particularly in the Ashanti Region.



Scores of NPP supporters have besieged the offices of the party but have been told that the nomination forms for polling station executive have finished.





The NPP on February 14, 2022, released the processes to elect officers for the party at the polling station level.



According to the party, nomination forms for the election can be picked from February 19, 2022, to February 29, 2022, at a cost of GH¢10.



Vetting of candidates will be done between February 22, 2022, and February 24, 2022, with the election being held from February 25, 2022, to March 5, 2022, in more than 38,000 polling stations across the country.