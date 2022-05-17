Party communicators must be professionals – Chairman Dollar

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Greater Accra Regional Second Vice Chair aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Nartey Yeboah, aka Chairman Dollar, says the role of communications director and communication officers should be occupied by experts in different fields of the economy.



He clarified that a Communication Director’s role is to put together speaking points and direct communication officers on their deliveries, with persons in the communication process being professionals.



“Being a Communication Director doesn’t make you a spokesperson on the radio because it is not your role to communicate to the public. You direct on who to communicate and what they should communicate. When I worked as a Communication Director, we discussed and drafted speaking points and shared them with a spokesperson to speak on. Positions like Communication and Research Directors should be occupied by professionals,” he stated.



As a party, he championed the NPP needs to recruit more professional communicators into the party. “No communicator has a permanent seat at a radio or television station. It is high time we position experts in various fields to speak on sector issues instead of allowing just one person to speak on all sectors regardless of not having a thorough knowledge of the subject matter. For example, when it comes to issues on power, we need to have an energy expert to serve as a panelist on shows which want to talk about that sector.”



According to him, appointments made in the party must be professional ones. “It is fine if you make a mistake to elect a political candidate into office, but it is a huge cause for alarm if you make the wrong appointment.”



He explained appointments are meant to fill the gaps in elected offices, a process to fix deficiencies in the system, hence, the need to appoint only professionals into office, the politician disclosed.



Chairman Dollar made this known in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on May 15, 2022, opened nominations for aspirants interested in contesting for the various regional executive positions.



The nominations are due to be closed tomorrow, and will be followed up with the vetting of aspirants from May 18 to 20, 2022; the hearing of appeals by the National Appeals Committee from May 22 to 23, 2022, and the conduct of elections from May 27 to 29, 2022.