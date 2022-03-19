Parts of Tic Tac’s restaurant burnt as petrol tanker catches fire

Regional News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

It took the doughty Firefighters one hour 30 minutes to bring a fire involving a Renault petrol tanker truck with registration No. GT 9184–18 under control after dispatch at 1314 hours.



The raging ruinous fire was finally knocked down at 3:50 pm using water and foam from three fire engines from Anyinam, Kibi, and Regional Headquarters Sub-Stations and as well as a water tanker from Regional Headquarters.



The flames and heat from the raging fire partially affected the plastic signage and roofing of the Gennex Pizza Restaurant and Grill owned by the Musician, Tic Tac.



The head of the Renault petrol tanker truck was badly burnt.



The lower undercarriage portions of the bulk suffered severe fire damage.



Substantial liters of petrol were salvaged from the fire. The entire Paradise Rest Stop premises, including its various eateries, shops, and the fuel service station was not affected by the damaging fire.



Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as the driver escaped unhurt.