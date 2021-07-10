Parts of Tarkwa flooded after a heavy downpour

Regional News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Correspondent from Western Region



• The Tarkwa Senior High School wall was washed away during the heavy downpour



• Five areas were most affected leaving residents stranded



• The flooding is attributed to indiscipline on the part of the residents who usually throw rubbish into gutters





About five suburbs of Tarkwa got flooded after a heavy downpour which started on Thursday evening July, 8, 2021 through to Friday afternoon July 9, 2021.



Places like Bankyim, Jerusalem, Wassa Agona, Efuanta, Mantrac Ghana, AMS, Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO), Camp City among others were the most affected areas.



Certain households were engulfed by the flood making it difficult for residents to go out. At the Tarkwa Senior High school, part of the school’s fence wall collapsed as a result of the heavy downpour.



According to the headmaster of the school Mr George Oduro, he said some teachers who reside on campus had their rooms flooded as well.



He explained that the teachers who were affected by the flood could not go to school today because they had to clean their homes.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Francis Amoah attributed the flood to poor human attitudes.



He said, some people throw rubbish into drains as soon as it begins to rain thereby choking the drains and preventing the free flow of water.



He added that some people buy swampy lands with the intention of filling it up in order to build and end up blocking waterways.



Mr Amoah explained that his outfit has started desilting some gutters within the municipality and gave the assurance that they will continue until the problem is solved.



Meanwhile, the headmaster appealed to authorities to come to the aid of the school in order fix the broken wall.



