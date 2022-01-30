Parts of Tamale Aboabo Market razed down by fire

Regional News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Parts of the Tamale Aboabo Market have been razed down by fire.



The fire according to an eye witnesses started at 5am on Saturday 29th January, 2022 from a wooden structure before it spread to other structures in the market.



The eyewitness indicated that although the Fire Service personnel were prompt, they faced difficulty in dousing the fire due to the architcture of the market.



A leading Agro Chemical shop in the Nothern regional capital, Tamale Ganorma Agro Chemical Store was hardly hit by the inferno.



Speaking to the media in an interview, the acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Northern Region, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 2, Baba Hudu, said but for the time;y intervention, the whole market would have been razed down.



“We had a distressed call at about 5:15am on Saturday reporting a fire outbreak at Tamale Aboabo market. So, we quickly dispatch our men into the scene. But upon observation of the fire, we had to call for three more fire tenders making it four tenders plus a private water tank to be able to fight the fire. Thankfully, we were able to bring the fire under control, and we had succeeded in extinguishing the fire completely”, he said.



“What this means is that, if Fire Service hadn’t attended to this fire, by now the whole of the Tamale Aboabo market would have been razed down by the fire”, he stressed.



He used the opportunity to advise on the need for citizens to be abreast of fire safety precautions in order to help prevent undesired fires.



“We experience this type of fire today because people failed to adhere to our advice”, he said.