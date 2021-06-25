Parts of Pantang Hospital to undergo renovation exercise

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: John-Wick Nathan, Contributor

One of Ghana’s psychiatric hospital, Pantang will in the coming weeks receive some innovation from an entrepreneur, John-Wick Nathan and his team.



According to Mr Nathan, the worn-out roofing of the Pantang hospital will be the first problem to be fixed.



Making this known during his book launch in Accra, the entrepreneur noted that the project to renovate the rehabilitation centre will be completed within the next 6 to 12 months.



In an interview with the media, the 27-year-old entrepreneur said, “I am here to meet the needs of people in mental health because it is such an important problem that people often times overlook. Also tied to mental health is substance abuse. Those who are suffering from substance abuse, in general, are not receiving the same attention. Patang is just a starting point. What they told me they need was a roof repair."



“They gave me a figure and what I will do is I will hire a company and I pay the company myself and then we will start from there. Once I demonstrate that I am here to help, We’ll also educate them on how they can get out of here. I plan of assisting Pantang immediately. So in the next 6 to 12 months, w have a starting point,” Mr Nathan added.



Meanwhile, the management of the Pantang Hospital has appealed to the government to treat calls for the fencing of the facility as an emergency.



The hospital which is not fenced has over the years seen its land encroached on by private individuals.



The staff of the hospital has disclosed that they will on Monday, June 28 embark on a sit down strike until the facility is properly fenced and manned by security to ensure their safety.