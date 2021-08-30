Parts of Madina-Adenta Highway footbridge turned into urinal

Regional News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some pedestrians have turned the Madina-Adenta Highway into a rubbish dump



• Okada drivers who usually take a rest under the footbridge have lamented about the problem



• According to them, authorities have had to stop coming to the area because of the unbearable stench





Some parts of the footbridge on the Madina-Adenta Highway have been turned into a place of convenience by road users and hawkers.



Aside been used as a place of convenience, heaps of rubbish have been left on the side of the structure, leading to an uncomfortable stench and making the area an eyesore.



This was revealed when GhanaWeb visited the place on Friday, August 27, 2021.



Some Okada riders who operate under the footbridge lamented about the situation to GhanaWeb's Victoria Kyei Baffour.



"Those of us staying here actually don't like it all. Anytime it rains, the stench that comes is unbearable. We plead with the authorities to come to our aid," a rider identified as Hafiz spoke on behalf of the riders.



Asked if there have been any officials to check on perpetrators, spokesperson for the motorists, who only gave his name as Hafiz, said the Madina Task Force used to check on that but they do not anymore because of the bad smell.



“It is the Madina Task Force (Abaye) who used to sack them from here and maintain order but they don't come anymore, this has increased the stench.”



He disclosed that the people who come to urinate often do that at night.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb also spotted some pedestrians still crossing the highway instead of using the footbridge constructed.







Background



Series of highway knock-downs on the Adentan stretch of the busy road have resulted in the death of some pedestrians in recent times.



This led to a spontaneous reaction by irate youth in the area who resorted to some demonstrations including the blockage of the highway and burning of tyres to draw the attention of the government.



The government eventually listened to their call and completed the construction of the footbridge in November 2018.



Watch video below:



