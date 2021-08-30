Parts of Madina-Adenta Highway footbridge turned into place of urinal

Regional News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Some parts of the footbridge on the Madina-Adenta Highway have been turned into a place of convenience by road users and hawkers that ply the route.



Parts of the footbridge have also been engulfed by heaps of rubbish that have been abandoned on the road.



This was revealed when GhanaWeb visited the place on Friday, August 27, 2021.



Some Okada riders who operate under the footbridge lamented about the situation to GhanaWeb's Victoria Kyei Baffour.



"We those staying here, we actually don't like it all. Anytime it rains, the stench that comes to us is unbearable. We plead with the authorities to come to our aid," a rider identified as Hafiz spoke on behalf of the riders.



Asked if there have been any officials to check on these recalcitrant pedestrians, Hafiz added:



“It is the Madina Task Force (Abaye) who used to sack them from here and maintain order but they don't come anymore, this has increased the stench.”



He also disclosed that the people who come to urinate often do that during the night.



GhanaWeb also spotted some pedestrians still crossing the highway instead of using the footbridge constructed.



Background



Series of highway knock-downs on the Adentan stretch of the busy road resulted in the death of some pedestrians in recent times.



This led to a spontaneous reaction by irate youth in the area who resorted to some demonstrations including the blockage of the highway and burning of tyres to draw the attention of the government to their plight.



The government eventually listened to their call and completed the construction of the footbridge in November 2018.



