Parts of Ashanti Region without water amid power cut

General News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Residents in parts of the Ashanti Region who have been hit with power cuts are without water, as well.



Authorities at the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), say the Barekese Water Treatment Plant which supplies water to many households in the Greater Kumasi areas, has been affected by the blackout.



Statement



The GWCL explained that the challenge reported on Wednesday (July 6), was due to the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) inability to supply power to Barekese and Achiase due to a major fault at its dedicated lines.



It promised that the water supply will resume in full when ECG restores power to the production centres.



“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Ashanti Region, wishes to inform our customers and the public, that our inability to supply water to the Kumasi Metropolis since the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, is as a result of ECG’s inability to supply power to the Barekese Water Treatment Plant and Achiase Booster station.



Management of Ghana Water Company Limited sincerely apologizes to our cherished customers and the public, as Engineers of GWCL and ECG are working assiduously to rectify the challenges as soon as possible,” a statement from the GWCL indicated.



Planned maintenance



Checks made by dailymailgh.com showed that many pumps which deliver water to homes stopped working when the power cut first hit on Wednesday afternoon local time.



The ECG had also indicated that it was embarking on planned maintenance works to improve service delivery in some areas.



Areas like Barekese, Offinso, Adugyama, and other surrounding areas will experience power cuts from 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday (July 10).



“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise”, the power distributor said.