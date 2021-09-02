Parts of Achimota-Pokuase road flooded after Thursday’s downpour

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

• Accra experienced unending hours of rains Thursday morning



• The Achimota-Pokuase was part of the highways submerged in the floods



• GhanaWeb’s Paulina Dedaa Opoku captured some visuals



The heavy early morning downpour in Accra cut off some places and flooded major highways including parts of the Achimota-Pokuase road.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb’s Paulina Dedaa Opoku, the road is seen completely covered in flood waters from the many hours of rains, making it almost impossible for pedestrian movement and impeding the smooth flow of vehicles.



In the attached video, it shows how the roads were taken over by the rains, destroying other parts of the region.



It must be noted that ordinarily, rains do not come in the month of September but just as floods like the one that has come about due to the Hurricane IDA in the United States, causing major destructions, the change in climates have been blamed for these new, unpredictable occurrences.



Watch it here:



