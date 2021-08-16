Parts of Accra to experience power cuts Monday for ECG maintenance work

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Some parts of Accra will be experiencing power outage on Monday August 16.



This is to enable the state power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to undertake its maintenance work in these areas for a better service.



The lights will go of at 10:00AM, a message from the ECG said on Sunday August 15.



“ECG will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery.



“Date Monday 16th August, 2021. Time 10:00 AM to 4:00PM



“Areas to be affected; Tseado, new England Adjirigano , Airport Hills , Martey Tsuru and Trantra Hills,” the statement said.



The company said they regret the inconveniences that will arise out of this exercise.



