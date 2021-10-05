Parts of Accra to experience ‘Dumsor’ for two months

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Several parts of Accra will experience severe power outages between October 5 to December 5, 2021, according to a document sighted by Starrfm.com.gh.



According to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the outages are to undertake “planned works” within the Achimota–Accra Central Lines.



Some of the areas to be affected have been categorised into groups A, B, and C.



Group A – Adabraka Old Timers, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Ageege, Lartebiokorshie, Valco Trust, Teachers Hall, among others.



In Group B – Appolo Theatre, Asylum Down, Adabraka Market, Korle Gonno, Sukura, Mamprobi Poly Clinic, James Town, Mataheko, etc.



Group C includes Central Police Station, Cocobod, Kingsway, Abossey Okai, Chorkor, Appiah Danquah, Graphic Press House, SSNIT, etc.







