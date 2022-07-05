Parts of Accra flooded again, social media users react

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Accra flooded



Social media users react to incidents across Accra



Meteorological Agency warns of heavy rains



Parts of the capital, Accra, have been flooded following rains that started immediately after dawn of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Per videos shared on social media with the hashtag #AccraFloods, people are lamenting the manner in which parts of the capital are cut off when it rains.



Movement - human and vehicular - has been seriously impacted in most areas per reports coming into GhanaWeb newsroom as well as in the videos posted on social media.



Some of the areas heavily impacted include:



a. Kaneshie First Light



b. Fiesta Royal Junction



c. Kwame Nkrumah Circle



d. Area around Ecobank Headquarters at Ridge



e. Accra - Nsawam road stretch



f. 37 - Tetteh Quarshie stretch



g. Spintex Road



For most of the people posting videos on social media, they are concerned that a new round of complaints will be made, and in the end, little or nothing will be done.



Others are asking when the government will take concrete action beyond the usual talk and promise of working to avert any future incidents.













Taxes. Death. Accra Floods and traffic. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 5, 2022

Can we just admit that Accra is a river and move to Canada already… — Enarya (@iamowusuaa) July 5, 2022