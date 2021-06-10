Partnership and collaboration needed to address road accidents – Vivo Energy Ghana boss

Regional News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The managing director for Vivo Energy Ghana has said that the high rate of deaths recorded on the roads can be prevented if continuous sensitization is championed to educate road users at all times



• He said impactful initiatives must be executed to ensure that, an aggressive and sustainable programme on road safety be made available to reduce crashes on the roads



• He highlighted the need for other stakeholders to come on board to help fight road carnages in the country.



Ben Hassan Ouattara, Managing Director of Vivo Energy, has stated that there is a need for partnership and collaboration to drive home change on the roads to avoid accidents.



He said various stakeholders and businesses need to come on board to help eradicate road accidents in the country.



He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Stop, Think and Drive’ road safety campaign in Accra on June 10, 2021.



“The Stop, Think and Drive National Road Safety Campaign, has the objective of improving road safety consciousness among high-risk commercial drivers and motorcycle riders, to provide enhanced and safer transports services to commuters. Over 30 defensive driving training sessions will be held for commercial drivers and drivers and motorcycle riders across the golden triangle of Ghana i.e Greater Accra, Ashanti Region and the Western Region. It is expected that the training will increase risk awareness of drivers and riders and promote attitudinal change towards driving. This will also increase the competence of beneficiary drivers and reduce carnage on our roads,” he said.



According to statistics, over two thousand road crashes are recorded annually on average and this translates to six deaths a day on our roads. This according to Mr Ouattara could be eradicated when much education is put in place to constantly create awareness on road accidents among drivers.



“With references to these statistics, it is evident that road traffic fatalities are amongst one of the highest killers in our country today and this results in serious consequences including the loss of individuals who are breadwinners who leave behind traumatized families. Therefore, now more than ever, we need more partnerships and collaborations to help reduce these numbers drastically or curb this menace that has continuously taken away the joy of families and livelihoods of many,” he stated.



Watch the full address below:



