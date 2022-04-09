Partner with credible private universities to expand enrolment in higher education – CU VC

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

The Vice-chancellor of Central University, Professor Bill Buenar Puplampu has called on the government to partner with credible private universities as an alternative strategy to achieving the President’s desire to achieve 40% gross enrolment ratio in higher education.



He made this submission at the 25th Matriculation ceremony of the university which came off on Wednesday 30th March 2022 at the Miotso campus.



He further said that even though there is some merit in the government’s intention to wean public higher education institutions off subvention, this should be undertaken with due consultation and in a phased manner being mindful of the implications on the entire ecosystem.



Professor Puplampu also advocated for the introduction of a fee credit/voucher system as a viable strategy to increase and even out access to higher education by allowing Ghanaian students to take up available slots in private universities.



“With such a system, students can opt for programmes of choice and top-up the fees where necessary. There are far too many over-crowded lecture halls in public universities while similar programme spaces remain available in private institutions,” he stated.



Addressing the students, he admonished them to take advantage of their freedom at the university and take control of their social space being cautious of negative peer pressure and its consequences on their lives and aspirations.



He advised them to eschew all social vises and academic malpractices since the university will not condone any behavior that falls foul of its rules and regulations.



He encouraged the new students to make time to express their appreciation to their parents and sponsors for the investment being made into their lives and reminded them to take their studies seriously since academic progression was not automatic in CU.



He also announced that there is a guidance and counseling center where students can get counseling and support.



The assistant chaplain, Rev. Jean-Carl Ainoo in a brief sermon reminded the students to work hard and depend on the grace of God to achieve success in their endeavors.



Quoting from 1 Corinthians 15:9-10, he indicated that the Apostle Paul also discovered that the success of his ministry was due to God’s grace and his hard work.



A total of 1318 fresher’s matriculated and were admitted to study one of the 41 degrees currently available at Central University.



206 of this year’s matriculates were successful graduates of the first cohort of the UK-based Award for Training and Higher Education (ATHE) diploma programme.



The success rate was 98%, giving them access to continuing degree programmes in related disciplines at the university.



The Dean of Students, Dr. Mrs Clarissa Dzeha presented the matriculates, and the Registrar, Mr. Emil Afenyo administered the matriculation oath and reminded them that Central University is a Christian university.



Members of convocation, staff, parents and guardians of the matriculates and students attended the ceremony which was moderated by the chaplain, Rev Dr. Fred Brako.