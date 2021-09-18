Partner me to change the story - Educational Minister appeals to World Reader International

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education has made a passionate appeal to the World Reader International to partner with him to transform Ghana’s education sector through the enhancement of English proficiency of Ghanaian school children, most especially the deprived.



Addressing participants at a stakeholder consultation held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Dr Adutwum enumerated some initiatives embarked on by the government which he is confident will culminate in a massive improvement in the education sector.



He made specific mention of the Community of Excellence initiative which he explains will see his outfit partner with some organizations to adopt some communities and invest in basic education in these areas.



The investment will be felt in the areas of English proficiency, and mathematics which shall see the development of community libraries in those areas.



To sustain this innovative project, the Ministry will engage the National Service Scheme to post personnel to these communities who will serve as community coaches.



The program is targeted at equipping at least ten percent of students in these communities to be English proficient.



Dr Yaw Adwutwum is of the firm conviction that that program will in long term produce an exponential effect where the initial ten percent will, in turn, provide help to their community schools and ensure an astronomic rise in the number of beneficiaries.



Providing further clarification on this initiative, Dr Yaw Adutwum said that communities will be christened after organizations that pick them.



He cited the example if World Reader settles on community A, that Community will be named World Reader Community A.



He assured that the Ministry will provide the needed support and resources for any organization that comes on board to ensure that they discharge their mandates to perfection.



He said that educational facilities will be made available to the organizations to enable them to improve their English proficiency and knowledge of mathematics.