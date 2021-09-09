Partner government to deliver ‘Year of Roads’ initiative – Roads Minister tells Contractors

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Roads Minister has commended Ghanaian contractors for their service to the country



• He charged them to take a frontal role in the AFCfTA drive



• He also called for unity and urged them to consider setting up their own financial institution



Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highway has tasked Ghanaian contractors to rally behind the government’s ‘Year of Roads’ initiative and play their role in ensuring its success.



Delivering an address at the opening day of the National Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday, September, 8, 2021, Kwasi Amoako-Attah preached the message of unity to the contractors and stressed the need for them to come under one umbrella and advance their course.



Speaking in relation to the theme of today’s session which is ‘The AfCFTA Project Financing and The Construction Industry in; Myths or Reality’, Kwasi Amoako-Attah emphasized that for the country to enjoy the full benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, Ghanaian contractors must take the initiative to dominate their space.



He commended the contractors and assured them that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appreciates highly the contribution of contractors to the Ghanaian economy and is fully committed to helping them.



He reiterated government’s commitment to undertaking infrastructure projects and assured the government will continue to engage as key players in its infrastructure drive.



“This summit gives the positive impression that you are prepared to partner the government in developing and delivering quality infrastructure service for this nation. This is a sure way of achieving the nation’s goals for the construction sector to leverage the opportunities created for the country through the setting up of the AFCFTA.



“Government appreciate your good effort in bringing all contractors together. Contractors are the movers and shakers of the economy so if you all come together, you can imagine the help Ghana’s economy will derive. We all know that 2021 is the Year of Roads and I want you to partner with the government to deliver this policy and develop good roads for Ghanaians”, he is quoted to have said.



Kwabena Agyepong (ING) who was the chairman of today’s event laid emphasis on the need for Ghanaian contractors to present a united front in their dealings.



He disclosed that contractors are the backbone of every economy and that Ghanaian contractors recognize the power they wield and play an active role in the economy.



The Chairman of the Ghana Chambers of Construction Industry, Surveyor Emmanuel T. Martey expressed the hope that at the end of the three-day conference, his outfit would birth some brilliant recommendations and present it to the government.



The National Infrastructure Summit is a three-day event that brings all players in the construction industry under one roof to deliberate on ways of improving the sector and maximizing gains.



The forum will be crowned with an awards night on Friday, September 10, 2021.