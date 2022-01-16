Partisanship, tribal discrimination threat to peace and stability - Oti Bless

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

The Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North constituency in the Oti region, John Oti Bless, has lamented that the level of partisan and tribal discrimination in the country now is scary and poses serious threat to peace and stability .



He said that everything in the country since President Akufo-Addo and the NPP took over power in 2017 has been limited to only NPP members and some ethnic groups or tribes at the expense of all Ghanaians.



He noted that never in the history of the country has tribalism and nepotism be more apparent than being witnessed now.



"It is sad and unfortunate that certain tribes feel superior and infallible in everything as if the country is theirs and they have the right to do or say whatever they want about others."



"It is stated clearly in the 1992 constitution that all citizens of Ghana have equal rights and should be treated fairly and equally.



"Today, majority of Ghanaians have been denied equal opportunity to employment, especially recruitment into the security services, payment of contractors, scholarships and many more, when they all pay taxes to government," he said.



He noted that the excessive partisanship is one of the causes of the increasing hardship in the country and that is dangerous for our country.



"Government must wake up to the reality and begin to do things right by giving equal opportunities to all Ghanaians and pay whoever has done any government project without this dangerous discrimination", he said.



