‘Partisan media’ silencing the clergy on national issues – Rev. Opuni Frimpong

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, has said ‘partisan media’ and the lack of editorial objectivity are preventing some clergy from speaking on national issues.



The clergy and some civil society organizations, in particular, have been accused of being silent on critical issues of national interest since the ruling New Patriotic Party assumed office.





However, Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong blames partisan media for “silencing voices of wisdom in the country."



“The challenge of extreme partisanship has a lot to do with the Ghanaian media at the moment and the owners of the media houses. Because we have people who have specific political interests setting up media houses using those media houses to pursue their political interests. So sometimes you are not sure of their editorial policy because people sit down and say all manner of things and nobody stops them.



“Now partisanship and lack of objective editorial policy in the Ghanaian media is what is fueling the over partisanship challenges, too much of almost anything. Some of us are suffering from these media houses because when you speak the truth they will not even listen to you, they will even insult you. They always expect people to speak in favor of their political parties that are gradually silencing the voices of wisdom in Ghana,” Dr. Opuni Frimpong lamented.



He said this while speaking at a public lecture as part of activities marking the 100 anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana- Akuapem Presbytery Ascension Congregation in Koforidua.



The event was under the theme “The Church as an Agent for Consolidating Democracy, Economic Transformation and Social Equity in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges.”



He, however, stressed that Christian Council continues to speak when necessary therefore the impression should not be created as if the council is engaging in a partnership of convenience with any political party.



“What is amazing is that some of the things we are saying today have been said in the past but when these politicians are in opposition and you say some of these things they receive it in good faith and even congratulate you but when they are in power they don’t want to hear these same words. It is a political strategy because when they are in opposition they cry differently but when they are in power the sound also changes.”





Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong also said the rate at which politicians are establishing radio and TV stations for aggrandizement, calls for the intervention of the National Media commission strictly enforce ethical standards in the media space.



“Until the National Media Commission intervenes to address the issue with the owners of media houses on how to eliminate partisanship of the media and pave way for objectivity to take its course, then we will have a long way to go as a country.