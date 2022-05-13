Partisan Bishop Bosomtwe stopped Prof Mills from attending his Methodist Church - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Mahama makes a promise to repeal E-Levy



Former Methodist Bishop chides Mahama over E-Levy promise



NDC responds to Methodist Bishop



The opposition National Democratic Congress has diagnosed the recent criticism of its 2020 flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, by a former Bishop of the Methodist Church, Bosomtwe Ayensu, as coming from a partisan place.



In a recent interview with Accra-based Neat FM, General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, stated that the former Methodist Bishop has, over the years, harboured disdain for the NDC after he lost out on the position of Chaplain General in the Ghana Police Service.



He said the bishop in 1999, under the government of President Jerry John Rawlings, deputized by the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills, blamed the NDC government for his failure to attain the top clergy post in the police when the position became vacant.



Asiedu Nketia explained that the bishop has since then exhibited pure hatred for the NDC while showing a soft spot for the ruling New Patriotic Party.



He cited an example of Bishop Ayensu’s hatred for the NDC in 2008 when the late President Mills was campaigning for election as flagbearer of the party.



“When this man later became the Bishop of Obuasi, in 2008, Prof Mills was going around the country campaigning. We got to Obuasi, and Prof Mill’s policy was that wherever he got to during his campaign on a Sunday, he would go to a church and worship. So he came to meet us in Obuasi, and because he was a Methodist, he called this man (Bishop Bishop Ayensu) and informed him that he would come and worship at his church.



“Would you believe this man sent a response that he will not allow Prof Mills to worship at the Methodist Church? Even when the devil repents and wants to go to church, will he be prevented?” he questioned.



Asiedu Nketia further noted that Bishop Ayensu also prevented a parliamentary candidate of the party in Obuasi who was a preacher at the church from preaching from the day he was elected a candidate.



watch video below:



