Participants of NPP's Unity Walk in Kwahu were paid GH¢100 each - Kweku Boahen alleges

Politics of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anthony Kweku Boahen, a deputy communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that New Patriotic Party (NPP) members who participated in the party’s unity walk at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region, were paid GH¢100 each.



According to him, a source privy to the organisation of the walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana”, which took place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, informed of the said payment.



Speaking in a UTV interview on Thursday, April 14, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Kweku Boahen berated the ruling NPP government for squandering Ghana’s resources.



“They are just wasting our money; they don’t know what they are doing. Look at what they went to do in Kwahu.



“I was told everybody who went there was paid GH¢100. The over 2000 people who went for the walk were paid GH¢100 each.



“You bussed these people to Kwahu, you gave them water and food and you gave them GH¢100 each for Easter, where did you get this money from? he said in Twi.



The NDC deputy communications officer said that money used for the walk could have been used for a project which will benefit the people of Kwahu.



“Couldn’t you have built a huge marker in Kwahu for people to get jobs? Because of your wickedness and inability to govern you just squandered the money.”



“… what crime did we commit for us to have such a cursed government,” he added.



Jennifer Oforiwaa Prempeh (Jennifer Queen), the deputy national communications director of NADMO, refuted Kweku Boahen’s allegations.



“He is telling lies… How can we give the over 2000 people, GH¢100 each? Was the money taken from your room?” she said.



Watch the interview below:





Participants of NPP Unity Walk in Kwahu were paid GH¢100 each - Kweku Boahen alleges #AdekyeNsroma pic.twitter.com/NdeINoCmRl — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 13, 2023

IB/OGB