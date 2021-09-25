Parliamentary press corps blacklists NDC’s Mintah Akandoh for ‘gross disrespect’

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s parliamentary press corps (PPC) has blacklisted the Minority Caucus’ spokesperson on health issues, Mr Kwabena Mintah Aknadoh, for “consistently” showing the corps “gross disrespect”, a statement signed by Mr Stephen Odoi-Larbi on behalf of the Dean of the corps has announced.



“He has, on several occasions, hand-picked his own reporters from the PPC to, either cover his personal event or that of the Minority Caucus in Parliament”, the group complained, adding: “Hon. Akandoh has, on about two or three occasions, been engaged by the Dean of the PPC, who, during the meeting, drew his attention to respect the structures of the PPC”.



However, the corps noted, “none of those engagements has yielded fruitful results as the honourable Member keeps on disrespecting the leadership of the corps”.



Read the full statement below:



Notice



It has come to the attention of the executive body that the honourable Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has consistently shown gross disrespect to the Leadership and structures of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC).



He has on several occasions hand-picked his own reporters from the PPC to either cover his personal event or that of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



Hon. Akandoh has on about two or three occasions been engaged by the Dean of the PPC, who, during the meeting, drew his attention to respect the structures of the PPC.



However, none of those engagements has yielded fruitful results as the honourable Member keeps on disrespecting the Leadership of the Corps.



At the time of writing this notice, the honourable MP has engaged some of the PPC members to tour some abandoned health facilities across the country without the knowledge of the leadership of the PPC.



By this notice, members are hereby informed that when the House reconvenes, all press activities of Hon. Akandaoh, shall not be recognized by the Leadership of the PPC. That means, he has been blacklisted and will not be assigned the podium to address the press on any issues of his choice.



Further to that, should any member attend events organised by Hon Akandoh and something happens, the leadership of the PPC will not come to your aid.



The leadership of the PPC has, from time to time, reminded all to respect the structures of the PPC for harmonious coordination of events.



This, we will not depart and urged all and sundry to respect this position.



Thank you.



Signed on behalf of the Dean of the PPC.



Stephen Odoi-Larbi



