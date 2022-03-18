Parliamentary business now serious than ever – Kofi Adams

Politics of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Buem Constituency in the Oti region, Kofi Iddie Adams, has stated that it is false for one to assume the country’s parliament is in utter chaos.



According to him, Parliament is in order with proceedings being regarded with utmost respect than ever, and attendance is at its all-time best.



Dispelling the assumption that Parliament is in disorder, the legislature said, “Parliament is not in disarray. I must say that we have never had this type of composition of Parliament. This is the first time we are having a Parliament where the Speaker is not from the party forming the executive, but Parliament by nature has been designed to be that way.



"…For the first time in the history of the Ghanaian Parliament, both the minority and majority have almost even numbers. “We have almost even numbers on both sides of the aisle. That is 137 MPs on both sides with one independent candidate joining the party forming the government to be the majority group.”



Kofi Adams believes a lot of things that would not have been considered serious in the past are now considered a priority.



“For example, in the 7th parliament, if an MP absents himself or herself for so many days, that person will not be recognized as the numbers were not so key. The NPP had 169 MPs and the NDC had 106. So even if 20 or more of their members traveled, they could still have numbers to conduct business without worrying so much about the minority side. So, the minority also knew our numbers could not win the fight for us but our argument. Most times you will find them (minority) only arguing and raising the issues that must be raised but they don’t have the numbers to challenge any decision,” he told Samuel Eshun on e.tv Ghana’s Fact Sheet show.



He added that “So if one MP is absent from the majority or minority side and there is an issue to be determined it is seen.”



Kofi Adams was quick to add the minority has been successful in mobilizing their numbers to challenge the majority which has failed at that.