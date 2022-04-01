Parliamentary Service Board probing some cases of alleged staff partisanship – Bagbin reveals

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Minority label clerks as partisan



Majority calls out Minority over comments against clerks



Bagbin challenges MPs to present evidence of partisanship against clerks



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has revealed that the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB) is currently investigating cases of alleged partisanship brought against some staff of Parliament.



His revelation comes on the back of a heated debate on the floor of Parliament with the Minority accusing the clerks of being partisan following the brouhaha surrounding some 7 out of 8 NDC MPs being marked absent despite being present in Parliament.



Commenting on the incident after both Majority and Minority MPs had made their submisions, Mr. Bagbin said he was unhappy that the Minority had labeled the clerks as partisan.



He explained that all Parliamentary staff are supposed to by law be non – partisan.



He consequently challenged the MPs to bring forth any evidence suggesting that the clerks were partisan to face the necessary actions.



The former Nadowli-Kaleo MP mentioned that the PSB was investigating some staff of Parliament over accusations of being partisan.



“I am also not happy that the clerk is being classified as being partisan. If you have evidence, you have the right to go anywhere and produce it and we will know what to do when we get to know he’s partisan because it’s against the law.



“The Parliamentary staff as we have by law are non-partisan. Any of you who has evidence about the partisanship of any of the staff here…draw my attention, we will put the process in place, we will investigate them and definitely, they will not be here.



“They will be out of here. We have such cases pending before the Parliamentary Service Board and Parliamentary Service Board is handling them and will take disciplinary actions against the members of staff,” Bagbin stated.



Parliament on March 29 passed the E-levy bill despite the Minority staging a walkout.



Votes and proceedings of Parliament on the day indicate that 8 NDC MPs were marked absent with one NPP MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo marked as absent.



With the exception of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, who the Minority has admitted was absent, it maintains that the other 7 MPs were present.



