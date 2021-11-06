Parliamentary Committee handling anti-LGBTQI+ bill to commence sitting next week

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Deputy Majority leader and MP for Efutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin has today, Friday, November 5, 2021, told Parliament that the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee working on anti LGBTQI Bill would commence its duty from next.



He disclosed before Parliament that the committee had received about One Hundred and Fifty (150) memoranda from some Ghanaian individuals and groups, which needs to be considered by the Committee before their final report.



The deputy leader said the committee has agreed to meet with ten groups or individuals each week and listen to their explanations on their memoranda.



This means that the committee would use fifteen weeks (15 weeks) to meet all those who submitted a memorandum to the committee before a final report from the Committee could be prepared and submitted to Parliament for further processes.



Mr Afenyo made this known to the House when the deputy minority Chief Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim asked for the current position and preparations of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill in order to get Ghanaians informed on the Bill.



Eight MPs jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalisation of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker Alban Bagbin on June 29, 2021.



The eight MPs want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



