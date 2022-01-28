Parliament yet to sit as clock inches to 5pm

General News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Parliament is yet to commence sitting as some members of Parliament have failed to show up in the chamber.



On Thursday, the Speaker adjourned sitting to Friday, 10 am however it’s 5 pm and sitting has not commenced even though reports indicate that the Speaker was ready for the sitting as at 10 am.



Even though a close source told Ghanaweb 1 pm was later communicated to them as the sitting time, the speaker is yet to assume his seat.



Meanwhile, there are reports that the E-levy will be considered in the house today after the Finance Minister announced a reduction of the levy from 1.75 to 1.5 percent at a meeting with the minority.



The Minority maintains they are against the E-levy no matter the reduction.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has since left the Chamber after waiting for hours.



