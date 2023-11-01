Parliament will set up committees to probe Akosombo Dam spillage – Speaker

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has hinted that Parliament will set up committees to investigate the cause of spillage from the Akosombo Dam, which has rendered many citizens homeless and, to a large extent, lives and properties lost.



According to him, there should have been a well-thought-out security and safety preparedness plan before embarking on such an exercise.



He said the act is unacceptable, and therefore Parliament will inquire into the matter and make recommendations for the protection of properties and lives.



He called on all MPs to support it because it is a national assignment, and as the people’s representatives, Parliament should be seen leading the way.



Contributing to the statement by the speaker, the majority leader of the house, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, expressed that VRA officials should be invited to brief the house on the situation, as well as the Energy Minister and the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.



The majority leader also cautioned his colleagues to stop politicising issues emanating from the Akosombo Dam spillage, but rather, MPs should be seen educating and providing proper information to constituents.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, minority leader, said the caucus is not happy with the effects of the spillage, as many properties have been destroyed as a result. He maintained that the victims of the flood had not fully recovered from the level of destruction.



He said, “Unfortunately, the government and VRA have also not coordinated activities surrounding the spillage well. On that score, the minority will also present a motion for a public inquiry into the man-made disaster.